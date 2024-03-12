Catholic World News

Chicago Catholic Charities to cut government contract work

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Catholic Charities in the Chicago archdiocese has announced that it will cut back on government contract work, because of the “increasingly complex and uncertain funding environment.”

Catholic Charities will pull out of 75 existing government contracts, officials said. The move will eliminate services in child care, senior care, counseling, and youth programs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!