Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese to sell headquarters building

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has put the diocesan headquarters complex up for sale, at an asking price of $9.8 million, in a bid to raise needed funds to settle sex-abuse cases.

The diocese said that the office building now houses 88 employees; when it was first purchased in 1985 it offered space for 290 employees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!