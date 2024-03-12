Catholic World News

New spate of kidnappings in Nigeria; motives questioned

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With more than 500 people abducted in Nigeria already this month, analysts are questioning the motivations of the kidnappers.

Some see the epidemic of kidnapping as the work of Islamic terrorists. Others, pointing out that Muslims as well as Christians have been seized, believe that the kidnappers are working to undermine the country’s government. Still others suggest a purely criminal motivation: the desire to collect ransom payments.

The Safe Schools Initiative, founded to protect children, reports that mass kidnappings have occurred in fourteen of Nigeria’s states.

