Vatican court rejects activists’ appeal of sentence for Museum vandalism

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican appeals court has dismissed the appeal brought by two environmental activists who were convicted last June for gluing themselves to the famous Laocoon statute in the Vatican Museums.

Ester Goffi and Guido Viero argued that since no lasting damage had been done, and their action has been motivated by a desire to call attention to climate change, their punishment was disproportionate. The court rejected their argument and confirmed the sentence imposed last June: a 9-month prison term, which was suspended, and over €30,000 in fines and damages.

