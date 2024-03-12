Catholic World News

Rupnik still listed as consultant to Vatican dicastery

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik is still listed as a consultant to the Dicastery for Divine Worship, despite the canonical investigation into the multiple abuse charges against him, The Pillar reports.

Rupnik was appointed as a consultant to the liturgical dicastery in 2022. He was named a consultant to the Dicastery for Clergy that same year, but his name no longer appears on that dicastery’s list.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!