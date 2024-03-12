Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: Russia should cease fire first

March 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said that the warring parties in Ukraine should have “the courage to negotiate, which is never a surrender.”

In an interview published on March 12 by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Cardinal Parolin sought to clarify a controversial statement by Pope Francis, who had called upon Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war. The cardinal said: “It should be the aggressors who cease fire first—and then the opening of negotiations.”

Cardinal Parolin said that the Pope had not intended to put the burden of offering negotiations on Ukraine, but had merely meant to say that “negotiating is not weakness but strength. It is not surrender but courage.”

Asked whether the situation might be similar in the Holy Land, the Secretary of State said:

The two situations certainly have in common the fact that they have dangerously widened beyond any acceptable limit, that they cannot be resolved, that they have repercussions in different countries, and that no solution can be found without serious negotiation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!