Italian bishop: reported Marian apparitions, messages not authentic

March 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: After a formal investigation of reported Marian apparitions, Bishop Marco Salvi of Civita Castellana has concluded that the reported events are not supernatural.

The bishop instructed the faithful not to placed their confidence in the alleged seer, Gisella Cardia, who has claimed to receive regular messages from the Virgin Mary. Cardia also claims that a statue she obtained at Medjugorje weeps blood.

The bishop issued his statement after hearing reported from theologians, psychologists, and other specialists. He said that the reported apparitions of the Virgin—along with Jesus and God the Father—that allegedly began in 2016 included messages containing “numerous theological errors.”

