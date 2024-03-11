Catholic World News

Haiti near complete security breakdown, archbishop says

March 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a real danger of civil war” in Haiti, Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince.

The archbishop—who is president of the nation’s episcopal conference—told Aid to the Church in Need that the country is suffering from a complete breakdown in security. “The armed gangs act like an organized army,” he said, and police “cannot keep up with them.”

He said that no part of the country is currently safe, and as a result the work of the Church has been severely compromised.

