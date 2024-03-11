Catholic World News

Polish bishop resigns over negligence on abuse complaints

March 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Andrezej Dzuiba of Lowicz, who was charged with negligence for failing to relay sex-abuse complaints to local public officials.

The bishop—who at 73 was short of the normal retirement age of 75—had transferred a priest from one parish to another to shield him from abuse charges. The priest has since been convicted of criminal offenses and sentenced to a three-year prison term.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

