Vatican appeals for aid to Holy Land collection as donations decline by 25%

March 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Eastern Churches has issued its annual appeal for the collection for Holy Land Christians, which typically takes place on Good Friday.

“I address you so that their cry does not go unheard and that the Holy Father can support the local Churches in finding new ways, opportunities for housing, work, and educational and professional training, so that they may remain and not get lost in the West, a world they don’t know, which is so different from their feelings and their way of witnessing their faith,” Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the dicastery’s prefect, wrote in an appeal to the world’s bishops.

“If they leave, if they leave their small businesses serving pilgrims who no longer come to Jerusalem and Palestine, the East will lose part of its soul, perhaps forever,” he added in his letter, dated February 14 and released by the Vatican on March 8.

The dicastery also announced that €6,571,893.96 ($7.19 million) was collected in 2023—down over 25% from the $9.04 million collected in 2022—and offered a detailed report on expenses.

