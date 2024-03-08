Catholic World News

Papal gratitude for peace concert in Spain

March 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief video message, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for Cadena 100 por la paz, a concert for peace organized by the Spanish bishops’ radio network.

The concert will assist in providing humanitarian aid to families in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“In the face of so many victims, destruction, tears in so many peoples devastated by war—I think of the martyred Ukraine, but also of Palestine, of Israel, and I thank you for the initiative,” the Pope said. “Thank you for not looking the other way, thank you for committing yourselves to those who are directly suffering the effects of wars.”

