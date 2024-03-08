Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for recovery of St. Thomas Aquinas’ philosophical, theological perspective

March 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the participants in a workshop organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Pope Francis wrote that “a recovery of the philosophical and theological perspective that informed [St. Thomas Aquinas’] work could prove quite promising for our disciplined reflection on the pressing social issues of our own time.”

“My Predecessors and I have consistently reaffirmed the relevance of natural law in discussions regarding the ethical and political challenges of our time,” the Pope continued. “Thomas’ confidence in a natural law written within the human heart can thus offer fresh and valid insights to our globalized world, dominated by legal positivism and casuistry, even as it continues to seek solid foundations for a just and humane social order.”

The theme of the pontifical academy’s two-day workshop, which began on the 750th anniversary of the saint’s death, is “Aquinas’ social ontology and natural law in perspective.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!