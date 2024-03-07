Catholic World News

Montenegro president meets with Pontiff

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 7 with President Jakov Milatovic of Montenegro.

A brief statement released by the Vatican after the meeting indicated that the conversation had focused on Church-state relations and on the integration of Montenegro “and other Western Balkan countries” into the European Union. The talk also touched on the warfare in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

