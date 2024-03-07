Catholic World News

Retired judge to lead abuse probe on Canadian cardinal

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A retired judge of Quebec’s Superior Court, André Denis, will investigate abuse charges against Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec.

The Quebec archdiocese announced that Denis has been appointed by Pope Francis to head a Vos Estis investigation of the cardinal’s case. Cardinal Lacroix, who has “categorically” denied the charges against him, has temporarily withdrawn from the management of the archdiocese while the investigation takes place. He remains a member of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals.

