Today’s world needs perspective of St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope says

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message of encouragement to a Roman conference on St. Thomas Aquinas and natural law, organized by the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences to mark the 750th anniversary of the saint’s death.

In his message the Pope observed that “the Angelic Doctor was profoundly convinced that since God is the truth and the light that illumines all understanding, there can be no ultimate contradiction between revealed truth and the truths discovered by reason.” That understanding is badly needed today, he remarked:

While his influence in shaping the moral and legal thinking of modernity is beyond doubt, a recovery of the philosophical and theological perspective that informed his work could prove quite promising for our disciplined reflection on the pressing social issues of our own time.

