Pope hails ‘feminine genius’ at Vatican conference

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on March 7 to participants in a conference on the role of women in the Church, Pope Francis emphasized that “the feminine genius can uniquely reflect God’s holiness in our world.”

(Several of the participants in the Vatican conference lodged objections to the notion that the feminine role is unique, in their own presentations to the conference. See today’s separate CWN headline.)

The Pope called attention to two specific aspects of the feminine mission: style and education. Regarding style, he said that “women know how to bring people together with tenderness.” As for education, he focused on “pastoral care within university communities,” encouraging “testimonies of holiness, especially of feminine sanctity.”

Curiously, in his discussion of women’s role in education, the Pontiff did not mention the work of women as educators in the home.

