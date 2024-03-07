Catholic World News

Canadian Anglican theologian sees Fiducia Supplicans as the ‘fall of Rome’

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Referring the day on which Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings, was issued, Hans Boersma writes that “December 18, 2023, will go down in history as the date on which the die was cast: the date on which the Church renounced the Gospel’s right to call us to repentance; the date that, more than any other, signals the Church’s implosion in the West.”

The document, Hans Boersma writes in an article entitled “The Fall of Rome,” is “absolutely earth-shattering. It is hard to imagine anyone doing more damage more effectively to the Catholic Church and to Christianity as a whole than Pope Francis has done with this declaration. Unless radically critiqued and reversed, its guidelines will signal the demise of Western Christianity.”

