New Zealand cardinal accused of abuse, police will not press charges; high court permits news report

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Dew, who retired as Archbishop of Wellington in May, was accused shortly after his retirement of an incident of child sexual abuse in 1977, according to New Zealand media.

The prelate strenuously denied the allegation. Police have closed their investigation and will not press charges.

Cardinal Dew sought an injunction to prevent the news service Newshub from reporting on the accusation, but New Zealand’s Supreme Court dismissed his application for an injunction.

Archbishop Paul Martin, Cardinal Dew’s successor, said that “now that the police investigation has concluded, Cardinal John continues to stand aside while Church inquiries proceed.”

