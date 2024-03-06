Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services linked to contraception, condoms

March 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Lepanto Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the international charity founded by the US bishops’ conference, has engaged in “promoting condoms and contraception as well as implementing health referral networks that included abortion” in Africa, according to a study conducted jointly by the Lepanto Institute and Population Research Institute.

At a March 6 press conference, the two groups offered a 120-page report, based on documents obtained from the federal government, showing the involvement of CRS in US aid programs in Cameroon, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe. The partnerships with government programs, the report concludes, “requires CRS to make grave moral compromises, not to say completely abandon its Catholic identity, in favor of a pose as a secular NGO.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!