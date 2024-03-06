Catholic World News

German bishop sketches plans for ‘queer pastoral care’

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “In the coming months, there will certainly be a lot of things that can be openly discussed,” promised Bishop Ludger Schepers, an auxiliary of the Essen diocese, in a March 5 radio interview.

Bishop Schepers has been appointed by the German bishops’ conference to head their efforts in “queer pastoral care” (Bischofskonferenz für die queere Pastoral).

