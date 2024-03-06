Catholic World News

Leading medical journal lauds papal encyclical’s contribution to ‘planetary health’

March 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Lancet

CWN Editor's Note: A leading British medical journal has published “Laudato Si’ and the emerging contribution of Catholic research universities to planetary health.”

Professor Philip Landrigan, director of the Program for Global Public Health at Boston College, and his five coauthors wrote in The Lancet that the Strategic Alliance of Catholic Research Universities, inspired by the encyclical, “can bridge political divides and serve as models of transdisciplinary research, while also nurturing the deep realignment of people’s relationship with the planet and with each other, which Pope Francis calls for in Laudato Si’ and which the world urgently needs.”

The article was among the four “comments” that preceded the main articles in the March 2024 edition of The Lancet.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!