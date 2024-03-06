Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader thanks Americans for support

March 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, visited Philadelphia and thanked Church leaders in the United States for “your tireless prayer and work for the good of Ukraine and our speedy victory in the Russian invasion.”

“We will definitely win if we are together – together with God, together with each other, no matter where we live in the world, and together with Ukraine,” he continued.

“Many people in Ukraine told me: the wound itself does not hurt so much as the fact that I do not understand its meaning,” the prelate added. “That is why Ukraine today needs so much to find the meaning of personal struggle, its crying, its suffering, and it is the honest and life-giving Cross of the Lord that gives us these meanings that make us an indomitable and invincible, albeit crucified, people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!