Chaldean Catholic Patriarch finds ‘surprising’ welcome in Saudi Arabia

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako says that he found a “surprising” warm reception when he visited Saudi Arabia to speak at a government-sponsored panel on inter-religious harmony.

In his remarks to the panel in Riyadh, Cardinal Sako insisted that religious leaders can fight against terrorism and “the ideology of an extremist society that threatens national and global security.”

At the same time the Chaldean prelate said that he was treated respectfully by Saudi officials both at the conference and in the city—where police officers addressed him as “Father”—and was able to give his blessing to Filipino guest workers without interference.

“We must not be afraid to confront Islam, Saudi Arabia, with the fear of showing our faith,” Cardinal Sako concluded.

