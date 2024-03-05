Catholic World News

Pope highlights ‘gratuitousness’ in Christian charity

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference of Catholic organizations involved with aid to Latin America, Pope Francis emphasized the “gratuitousness” of Christian charity, “which is evangelically defined as giving without expecting anything in return.”

The Pope’s message said that while aid projects should be effective, they must also reflect this gratuitousness, “imitating the way in which Jesus gives Himself for us, His people, always and totally, despite our poverty.”

