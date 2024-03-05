Catholic World News

Attorneys general warn YouTube on ‘misleading’ abortion videos

March 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Signals

CWN Editor's Note: The attorneys general of sixteen American states have criticized YouTube for misleading information attached to videos about the abortion pill.

“Women deserve to know the truth about the dangers of chemical abortion pills,” wrote the state officials in a letter to YouTube leaders. Complaining of a “blatant misinformation campaign that puts women at risk,” they say: “It must stop.”

The warning to YouTube was organized by Iowa’s Attorney General Brenna Bird, and signed by fifteen others.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!