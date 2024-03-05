Catholic World News

Knife-wielding woman breaks into Omaha rectory

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A woman wielding a knife broke into a rectory in Omaha, Nebraska, after setting a home on fire. Firefighters rescued the priest as the woman entered his room.

“A spokesperson for the Church says it was a random act of violence,” according to a local television news report.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker from CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

