Catholic World News

Laws in 13 US states could threaten IVF business

March 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Following a court ruling in Alabama that frozen embryos used in IVF procedures qualify as people with legal rights, the Center for Reproductive Rights has reported that 13 states have laws that could offer the same protection to embryos.

“Personhood” laws, defining human life as beginning at conception, could threaten the legality of the lucrative IVF business. Children conceived by IVF now account for 2% of the babies born in the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!