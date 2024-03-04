Catholic World News

Church leaders condemn attack on civilians in Gaza

March 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian leaders of the Holy Land have condemned a reported “wanton attack against innocent civilians” by Israeli troops.

The February 29 incident, in which Israeli soldier reportedly fired on people seeking crowding around relief trucks to obtain food, killing scores of civilians, prompted the US to call for a “thorough investigation.”

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem repeated a plea for “an immediate and lengthy ceasefire that allows for the speedy disbursement of relief supplies” in Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!