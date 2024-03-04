Catholic World News

Recovering from bronchitis, Pope renews call for end of Gaza conflict

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed his call for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the return of Israeli hostages to their families.

“I carry daily in my heart, with sorrow, the suffering of the populations in Palestine and in Israel, due to the ongoing hostilities,” he said at the conclusion of his March 3 Angelus address, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “The thousands of dead, wounded, displaced, and the immense destruction cause suffering, and this has tremendous consequences on the small and the defenseless, who see their future compromised.”

“I encourage the continuation of negotiations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and in the entire region, so that the hostages may be freed immediately and return to their anxiously awaiting loved ones, and the civilian population can have safe access to urgently needed humanitarian aid,” he added. “And please let us not forget tormented Ukraine, where so many die every day.”

