Angelus address: ‘greater sense of home and less of a sense of the market’

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (John 2:13-25) during his March 3 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis spoke about the “contrast between house and market: indeed, these are two different ways of approaching the Lord.”

“The invitation today, also for our Lenten journey, is to build a greater sense of home and less of a sense of the market in ourselves and around us,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He continued, “So, let us ask ourselves: first of all, what is my prayer like? Is it a price to be paid, or is it a moment of trusting abandonment, without looking at the clock? And how are my relationships with others? Am I capable of giving without expecting anything in return? Can I take the first step to break down the walls of silence and the voids of distance?”

“May Mary help us to ‘build a home’ with God, among us, and around us,” he concluded.

