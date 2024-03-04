Catholic World News

Vatican City judicial year opens with papal call for justice

March 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis opened the 95th judicial year of the Tribunal of Vatican City State on March 2 and stated that “the task of judging requires the virtues of fortitude and courage, without which wisdom risks remaining sterile.”

Msgr. Filippo Ciampanelli, an aide, read aloud the Pope’s address, in which the Pontiff said that “doing justice is always an act of charity, an opportunity for fraternal correction aimed at helping the other recognize his mistake.”

“The strength of institutions and firmness in the administration of justice are demonstrated by the serenity of judgment, the independence, and impartiality of those called upon, at various stages of the process, to judge,” the Pope added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!