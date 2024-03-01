Catholic World News

US bishops announce strong opposition to Access to Family Building Act

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have announced their strong opposition to the Access to Family Building Act, sponsored by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The sweeping legislation, which has 47 Senate cosponsors, would forbid private individuals and entities from attempts to “unreasonably limit or interfere” with artificial reproductive technologies and explicitly remove protections afforded by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

“Faith-based non-profit charities, schools, and Church organizations that serve your communities and, out of principle, cannot cover in vitro fertilization (IVF) in their employee health plans could face impossible, potentially existential choices,” the bishops stated in a letter to senators. “Faith-based health care facilities and providers of faith could likewise be forced to facilitate procedures that violate their beliefs or to exit the field.”

