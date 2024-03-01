Catholic World News

Pope’s Holy Week, Triduum schedule leaves no concession to recent illness

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, has released the list of the celebrations at which the Pope is scheduled to preside in March.

The Pontiff’s schedule for Holy Week and the Sacred Paschal Triduum leaves no concession to his recent illness, which led him to suspend some of his private audiences. As is customary, the Pope is scheduled to preside at Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Holy Thursday morning, the Good Friday liturgy in the basilica, the Via Crucis on Good Friday evening in the Colosseum, the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Easter Sunday morning Mass in St. Peter’s Square, and the subsequent Urbi et Orbi blessing.

As has become customary in this pontificate, Archbishop Ravelli did not announce the location of the Pope’s Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening. The Pontiff has presided at that Mass in varied locations, including prisons and (in 2021) the private chapel of disgraced Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

