Spanish archdiocese decries same-sex wedding in Catholic chapel

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Madrid has issued a statement saying that it was “neither informed nor consulted” about a same-sex wedding ceremony held in a Catholic chapel.

The archdiocese emphasized that the ceremony took place in a private chapel, without official permission. “In no case is it permitted to perform a civil marriage within a religious enclosure,” the statement said.

