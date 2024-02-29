Catholic World News

France advances pro-abortion amendment to constitution

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee a right to abortion has been approved by the French Senate, and is expected to gain the necessary three-fifths majority in a joint session of parliament next week.

The amendment, strongly championed by President Emmanuel Macron, would enshrine the “guaranteed freedom” to abort in the constitution. French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti welcomed the Senate vote as “historic.”

Archbishop Michel Aupetit, the former Archbishop of Paris, reacted differently, noting that the amendment threatens the conscience rights of health-care workers. “France has hit rock bottom,” he said.

