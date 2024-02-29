Catholic World News

Pope warns Armenia’s bishops against ecclesiastical ambition

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging address to the synod of the Armenian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), Pope Francis warned against ecclesiastical ambition, denounced war, and spoke of the importance of offering “God’s love in their own ecclesial tradition” to Armenian Catholics outside their homeland.

“Dear brothers, one of the great responsibilities of the Synod is precisely to give your Church the bishops of tomorrow,” the Pope emphasized. “I urge you to choose them carefully, so that they will be devoted to the flock, faithful to pastoral care, and not driven by personal ambition.”

“A bishop who sees his eparchy as a stepping-stone to another more ‘prestigious’ position forgets that he is married to the Church and risks, if I may be allowed to use the expression, committing ‘pastoral adultery,’” the Pope continued. “The same thing happens when one wastes time scheming to get new jobs or promotions.”

In his address— read aloud by an aide, Msgr. Filippo Ciampanelli—the Pope added, “How can we not finally turn our thoughts to Armenia, not only in words but above all in our prayers, particularly for all those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh and for the many displaced families seeking refuge ... So many wars, and so much suffering ... So often have I pleaded: ‘Enough!’”

