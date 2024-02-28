Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin frightened by French leader’s mention of troops in Ukraine

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin reacted strongly to a suggestion by French President Emanuel Macron that other European countries might send ground troops into Ukraine.

“It’s a truly frightening scenario,” the Vatican Secretary of State told reporters on February 27, “because it would bring about the escalation that we have always tried to avoid from the beginning.”

The cardinal said that Macron may have mentioned the possibility of intervention by other European countries because at present there is “no prospect of a solution” to the war in Ukraine. “It would be ideal to really find a way to get the two sides to start talking and dialoguing,” he said.

