Palestinian-American wins international peace prize

February 27, 2024

AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Niwano Peace Prize, given annually for inter-faith work to promote world peace, will be awarded this year to Mohammed Abu-Nimer, a Palestinian-American who has recently urged religious leaders to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Abu-Nimer, the founder of the Salam Institue for Peace and Justice, has worked for reconciliation between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland, Buddhists and Hindus in Sri Lanka, and Muslims and Christians in Mindanao. Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, he said that leaders of different religions “can be a clear prophetic voice for peace and justice.” Without reconciliation, he predicted, “There will be no clear victory for Israelis or Palestinians.”

