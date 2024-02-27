Catholic World News

Congo cardinal questions EU support for Rwandan mining

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa has criticized an agreement between Rwanda and the European Union to cooperate in mining, charging that Rwanda has been pirating minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC charges—and UN observers confirm—that guerrilla fighters financed by Rwanda have been terrorizing the country as they seek control over the DRC’s wealth of mineral resources. The European Union has now agreed to cooperate with Rwanda in mining.

“Isn’t this to be understood as support for the aggressor?” Cardinal Ambongo asked. Calling attention to the humanitarian disaster in the DRC caused by the fighting in the DRC, the cardinal said: “I am convinced that in order to bring peace to the DRC, it is also necessary to stop violating the territorial integrity of our country and to pu an end to the shameless overexploitation of its natural resources.”

