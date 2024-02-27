Catholic World News

Uruguay: bishop clarifies blessing for same-sex couple

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Milton Troccoli of Maldonado-Punta del Este-Minas, Uruguay, has issued a statement disputing media reports that a blessing was conferred on a prominent homosexual couple during a “religious wedding.”

Actor Carlos Perciavalle and his producer Jimmy Castilhos were married in a private chapel, in a civil ceremony, the diocese explained. A blessing was separately conferred on the couple in their home.

Bishop Troccoli said that after published reports that the couple would receive a blessing during a wedding ceremony in a Catholic church, diocesan officials met with the couple and conferred with the office of the papal nuncio in Uruguay. He reported that the nuncio said “the blessing had to be given,” and was arranged for the couple’s home.

The bishop allowed that the early media report “may have hurt the sensitivity of some,” but insisted that the Church’s commitment to the integrity of marriage, as a union between a man and a woman, “is not in question.”

