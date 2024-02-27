Catholic World News

Finnish study disputes reported link between ‘trans’ identity, youth suicide

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: New York Post writer Benjamin Ryan points to a Finnish study that shows “gender-affirming” treatment has no effect on the rate of suicide among young adults.

Although “transgender” activists argue that young people who identify with the opposite sex are prone to suicide if their desires are thwarted, the Finnish study fond: “Clinical gender dysphoria does not appear to be predictive of all-cause nor suicide mortality when psychiatric treatment history is accounted for.”

The study found that young people with “gender dysphoria”—that is, identifying with the opposite sex—have a higher suicide rate because they have a much higher rate of other psychiatric troubles. If those problems are treated, the suicide rate is lower.

