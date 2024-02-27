Catholic World News

Cardinal reinstates lay charismatic leader who admitted abuse

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa of Abidjan (Ivory Coast) has lifted his 2020 suspension of Do Oulaï Franklin Delaneaux, the founder of Royal Priesthood, an evangelization apostolate.

The lay leader, also known as Abraham Marie Pio, was accused of sexual abuse, psychological manipulation, and extortion.

Cardinal Kutwa said that Delaneaux “acknowledged and regretted the facts attributed to him, all things considered,” and “made use of this time of suspension by participating in spiritual retreats, taking courses in theological, pastoral, and psychological training.” The prelate also said that Delaneaux has made a “commitment to serve our mother Church in the future with more prudence.”

Appointed archbishop of Abidjan in 2006, Kutwa, now 78, was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2014.

