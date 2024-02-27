Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, rues Russian persecution of Church

February 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement marking the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace has called on the US government to “do all that it can to provide much needed humanitarian assistance quickly.”

“There are reports of religious communities, particularly the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, being attacked by Russian forces in territories they have seized,” added Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles. “Over 600 religious structures have been damaged, some occupied by Russian forces and turned into military bases. Clergy have been harassed, persecuted, kidnapped, and even killed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!