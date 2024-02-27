Catholic World News

Philippine shrine designated an international shrine

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at Antipolo Cathedral in the Philippines following its designation as the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

Approval of the Holy See is required for a shrine to be designated as an international shrine (Canon 1231). The Philippine shrine, according to Vatican News, is the eleventh international shrine; among the others are shrines in Knock (Ireland), Elele (Nigeria), and Haemi (South Korea).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

