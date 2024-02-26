Catholic World News

Bishop explains Christian vision at Dubai interfaith event

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the apostolic vicar for southern Arabia, offered a summary of the Christian vision of inter-faith cooperation at a “Day of Harmony” in Dubai that featured the opening of a Hindu temple.

Speaking to a mostly Muslim audience, the bishop said that “harmony can be achieve only by welcoming God’s forgiveness, which makes us all new creatures.” He told his listeners that Jesus Christ reveals “the ultimate destiny of all creatures: to enter divine life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!