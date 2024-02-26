Catholic World News

Tennessee governor signs law allowing potential officiants to refuse to solemnize a marriage

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed legislation that stating that wedding officiants, such as civil officials and clergy, “shall not be required to solemnize a marriage.”

The legislation, criticized by an LGBT advocacy organization, passed the state house (74-22) and senate (27-5) by wide margins.

In 2015, Kim Davis, a county clerk in neighboring Kentucky, was jailed after she declined to sign marriage licenses for homosexual couples.

