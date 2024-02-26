Tennessee governor signs law allowing potential officiants to refuse to solemnize a marriage
February 26, 2024
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed legislation that stating that wedding officiants, such as civil officials and clergy, “shall not be required to solemnize a marriage.”
The legislation, criticized by an LGBT advocacy organization, passed the state house (74-22) and senate (27-5) by wide margins.
In 2015, Kim Davis, a county clerk in neighboring Kentucky, was jailed after she declined to sign marriage licenses for homosexual couples.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:59 AM ET USA
Good for Tennessee, however the Dec. 2022 "H.R.8404 - Respect fot Marriage Act" already appears to secure the same right to refuse for all wedding officiants. Sec. 6.(a) "Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to diminish or abrogate a religious liberty or conscience protection otherwise available to an individual or organization under the Constitution of the United States or Federal law."