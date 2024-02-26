Catholic World News

Malawi president’s leadership has failed, bishops say

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Malawi have issued “The Sad Story of Malawi,” a 16-page pastoral letter denouncing nepotism, corruption, and other failures under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera is the former national leader of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination.

Malawi, a southeastern African nation of 21.3 million (map), is 80% Christian (32% Catholic), 15% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

