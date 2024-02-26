Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat advocates for women

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States, called upon member states to “become aware of the gift and value of women and encourage best practices to promote their role within society, as well as to prevent any type of violence and exclusion in the Americas.”

The Holy See, he said, values womanhood “not only for being a source of life, a vocation without which humanity could not fulfill itself, but also for the unique contribution that it makes ... enriching and enlarging our society and all the institutions where women participate.”

The Vatican diplomat made his remarks as the organization commemorated the Day of Women of the Americas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.