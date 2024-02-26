Catholic World News

India’s bishops urge voters to keep country secular

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: As voters in India, the world’s most populous nation, prepare for the 2024 general election, the nation’s bishops warned of “unprecedented religious polarization which is harming the cherished social harmony in our country and endangering democracy itself.”

Narendra Modi, head of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been prime minister since 2014.

“Divisive attitudes, hate speeches, and fundamentalist movements are eroding the pluralistic, secular ethos” of India, the bishops warned, as they declared March 22 to be a day of prayer and fasting for “peace and harmony in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!