Catholic World News

More than 1,000 children take part in Via Crucis for peace in Jerusalem

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: More than 1,000 children who attend Christian schools in Jerusalem took part in a Via Crucis [Way of the Cross] for peace in Gaza. The Franciscan Custos (Holy Land provincial), Father Francesco Patton, and the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, also took part in the procession.

“We trod on the same stones that Jesus trod on 2,000 years ago as he carried the cross and went up to Calvary,” said Father Patton. “We did it to invoke the end of the war and the gift of reconciliation and peace.”

“These children and young people,” added Ibrahim Faltas, the vicar of the Custos, “are here to pray for all their brothers and sisters who are in Gaza and who are suffering, and imploring that this terrible war ends.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!